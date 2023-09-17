Assam Rifles seizes automatic, sniper rifles along with ammunition in Mizoram’s Aizawl and Lawngtlai districts
In a successful operation, Assam Rifles on September 16 recovered rifles and ammunition in two separate locations in Mizoram.
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Arms and ammunition recovered in two districts of Mizoram
In a successful operation, Assam Rifles on September 16 recovered rifles and ammunition in two separate locations in Mizoram.
Security forces recovered two sniper rifles, one AK-Point 22 automatic rifle and ammunition in Aizawl and Lawngtlai district.
The recovered items have been handed over to the police, while an investigation into the recovery o the arms and ammunition has been initiated.
It is a developing story. More details awaited.
Also read : Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize foreign-origin liquors worth Rs 1.8 lakh
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