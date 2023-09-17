In a successful operation, Assam Rifles on September 16 recovered rifles and ammunition in two separate locations in Mizoram.

Security forces recovered two sniper rifles, one AK-Point 22 automatic rifle and ammunition in Aizawl and Lawngtlai district.

The recovered items have been handed over to the police, while an investigation into the recovery o the arms and ammunition has been initiated.



It is a developing story. More details awaited.



Also read : Mizoram: Assam Rifles seize foreign-origin liquors worth Rs 1.8 lakh