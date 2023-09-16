30 cases of foreign-origin beer worth Rs 1,08,000 lakh were seized in the general area of Zote, on September 15, 2023.



The operation was carried out by a team of Assam Rifles, based on specific information.

The entire consignment of 30 cases of foreign-origin beer is worth Rs 1,08,000/- (Rupees One Lakh Eight Thousand only) and has been handed over to Customs Preventive Force, Champhai for further legal proceedings.



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Earlier in August, Assam Rifles (East) and the Customs Department intercepted an attempt at smuggling, recovering a substantial cache of foreign-origin cigarettes and liquors near the Indo-Myanmar bordering village of Zokhawthar, Champhai district, Mizoram.

The joint operation, prompted by specific intelligence, resulted in the seizure of 4 cases of foreign-origin cigarettes, 124 cases of beer, 7 cases of wine, and 6 cases of whisky valued at Rs 10.12 lakh.

The consignment, amounting to Rs 10,12,400/-, has been handed over to the Customs Preventive Force Champhai for further legal action.