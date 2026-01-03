Assam Rifles seizes Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 33.18 crore in Mizoram’s Kaifang

The Assam Rifles has seized 11.062 kg of methamphetamine tablets, a psychotropic substance, with an estimated international market value of Rs 33.186 crore during a joint operation near the Indo-Myanmar border in Mizoram’s Saitual district, officials said on Friday.

Acting on specific intelligence inputs related to narcotics trafficking, a joint team of the Assam Rifles and Mizoram Police conducted the operation in the Kaifang area. Officials said suspicious movement was detected in the area, following which a swift search operation was launched, leading to the recovery of the contraband.

The seized methamphetamine tablets, along with a vehicle used in the operation, were handed over to the Mizoram Police in Saitual for further investigation and legal action. One person, identified as Hasan Ali, a resident of Badarpur district in Assam, was apprehended in connection with the seizure.



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In a separate operation in December, the Assam Rifles, in coordination with the Cachar Police, recovered 3,060 packets of illegal cigarettes from the Tarapur area of Silchar, with an approximate market value of ₹1.83 crore. Two individuals — Hanannan Husain Bhuiyan of Islamabad, Cachar, and Islamuddin Laskar of Bagha, Cachar — were arrested, and a vehicle was seized during the operation.

All seized items and the arrested individuals were handed over to the Cachar Police for further legal proceedings.

According to an official statement, the operations reaffirm the Assam Rifles’ “unwavering commitment” to combating smuggling and curbing illegal trade along the sensitive border regions, while strengthening efforts to safeguard the region from narcotics and other contraband.