Better infrastructure key to NE growth, cross-border trade: Mizoram CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma underscored the urgent need for infrastructure development in the Northeast, stating that improved connectivity would not only bolster regional integration but also strengthen cross-border trade with neighbouring Asian countries.

Chairing an online meeting of the High-Level Task Force on the North East Economic Corridor — set up by the Ministry of DoNER to accelerate the region's economic growth—Lalduhoma highlighted the key challenges faced by the Northeast, particularly Mizoram, in terms of infrastructure deficits.

“Mizoram’s road density remains significantly below the national average,” Lalduhoma pointed out, adding that several critical infrastructure sectors require focused attention to bridge the gap and unlock the region’s growth potential.



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The Chief Minister emphasised that enhanced infrastructure would play a pivotal role in boosting economic activity, generating employment, and facilitating trade across international borders, particularly with Southeast Asian nations.

He also conveyed his gratitude to Union DoNER Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia for his continued leadership and proactive role in steering the region’s development agenda.

The meeting was also attended by Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, Assam Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary, Manipur Chief Secretary P.K. Singh, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Secretary V. Umashankar, and other senior officials.