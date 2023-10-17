Congress MP Rahul Gandhi while attending a public gathering at Lunglei district of Mizoram asserted that voting for Mizo National Front (MNF) or Zoram People's Movement (ZPM) is like voting for the BJP.

Addressing the gathering, Rahul Gandhi said, "BJP knows if either of the party rules Mizoram their work can continue in the state."

Rahul Gandhi urged the people of the state to realize that BJP works for the long term. Hence a vote to the MNF is actually a vote to the BJP and it is the same as these parties will deal with the saffron party.



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"BJP is perfectly happy if anyone (MNF or ZPM) wins so that they can continue with their work of attacking your culture...your religion...your traditions," said Rahul.

Earlier in the day, the Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is on a three-day visit to the state of Mizoram to begin a campaign for the party's candidates for the November 7 Assembly polls in the northeastern state, was seen riding a pillion on a two-wheeler to reach the residence of former Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla on October 17.

The Congress leader landed in Mizoram on October 16 and took out a padayatra to Raj Bhawan. After completing the padayatra, Gandhi addressed a rally near the governor's house and gave a fiery speech slamming the ruling BJP.