The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) announced the first list of candidates for the upcoming Mizoram Assembly election on October 18.

The list, which comprises 12 candidates, includes two former leaders from the Mizo National Front (MNF). The

BJP's Mizoram state president, Vanlalhmuaka, while speaking to India Today NE stated that the party does not anticipate forming the majority government. He clarified that the BJP has not entered into any pre-poll alliances and decisions regarding future alliances will be made post-election by the central authority. Vanlalhmuaka further added that no party will form the majority government

The first list of candidates for Mizoram Polls as released by BJP are mentioned below:-

1) Malsawmtluanga

2) Vanlalhmuaka

3)Lalrinliana Sailo

4) Robinson Malsawmtluanga Hmar

5) PS Zatluanga

6) Lalmalsawma

7) R Lalbiaktluangi

8) Shanti Bikash Chakma

9) T Lalengthanga

10) Durjya Dhan Chakma

11) K Beichhua

12) K Hrahmo

Also read : BJP and RSS view the MNF as an entry point into Mizoram: Rahul Gandhi