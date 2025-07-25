BJP will fix Mizoram’s lifeline NH-306 if voted to power in 2028: State president

BJP Mizoram State President K. Beichhua on Friday vowed that the party would prioritise robust infrastructure development — especially the improvement of the state’s crucial road networks — if voted to power in the 2028 Assembly elections.

Addressing party workers at the BJP state office in Aizawl, Beichhua criticised the dismal condition of National Highway 306 (also known in parts as NH-6), which he described as Mizoram’s lifeline connecting the state with Assam and the rest of India. He lamented that no government has taken responsibility for the highway’s maintenance or improvement, despite its critical role in the state’s connectivity and economy.

“If the BJP had formed the government in 2023, Mizoram would have witnessed rapid development — including better roads and highways,” said Beichhua, a three-time MLA and former minister. “While no one takes responsibility to improve the condition of the dilapidated road, the BJP will take accountability if voted to power in the next Assembly elections.”



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He argued that Mizoram's lack of infrastructure progress was a consequence of the BJP being in the opposition and asserted that only a BJP-led government could bring effective governance and developmental momentum to the state.

Urging youth to join the party’s mission, Beichhua also promised that vacancies in the police and other departments would be filled once the BJP comes to power. “These vacancies cannot be filled by governments run by other political parties due to a severe shortage of funds. Only the BJP has the capacity to deliver,” he said.

His remarks set the tone for the party’s early campaign pitch, placing infrastructure and employment at the heart of its vision for 2028.