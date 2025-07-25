Mizoram BJP inducts 80 new members into the party

The Mizoram Pradesh Bhartiya Janata Party on Friday inducted 80 new members at their party office, Atal Bhavan.

Dr. K. Beichhua, MLA and State President, presided over the welcoming session and in his address stated, “We are pleased to welcome over 80 new members into the BJP who have chosen to serve the nation through this platform. It is a matter of great pride, and it is important for every BJP member to understand that BJP gives utmost importance to national service, and that is guided by the motto 'Nation First, Party Second, Self Last'.”

He also stated that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India continues to progress with clear vision and integrity, and that the leaders have led the country without bias or discrimination- with a principle ensuring that every community and language is respected, leading to India into becoming a great nation.



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Concluding his speech, Beichhua stated, "To bring development in Mizoram, we urge our youth to join BJP. If BJP forms the government, we can solve the problems of employment and lack of opportunity. There are many vacancies in police and other departments. Only if BJP comes to power can these be filled fairly. Therefore, we want to create a future for our youth and uplift the underprivileged. BJP believes that development is both our mission and our purpose. So, we urge the youth and people of Mizoram to join BJP and work together for the betterment of the state."

The newly inducted members also spoke and shared that their main reasons for joining BJP were due to strong and reliable leadership in BJP, commitment to addressing people’s sufferings, visible development across various sectors, and the availability of good social security under BJP governance.

Furthermore, they expressed confidence that under BJP, development is not just a promise but a reality.