The Border Security Force (BSF) seized four lakh Yaba tablets, commonly known as "crazy medicine," valued at approximately Rs 40 crore along the India-Bangladesh border in Mizoram. The operation took place on Thursday in collaboration with the state government’s special narcotics police, according to official sources.

Acting on precise intelligence, BSF personnel intercepted a truck on National Highway 6 in Seling, Aizawl district. A senior BSF officer stated that the drugs were concealed in the ceiling of the truck’s driver cabin, packed into 40 packets containing Methamphetamine tablets.

Yaba, a potent combination of methamphetamine and caffeine, is known for its highly addictive properties. Originating from chemical labs in Myanmar with raw materials from China, the drug is primarily smuggled into Bangladesh, often using India as a transit route. The drug poses significant health risks, particularly for young people, causing aggression, anxiety, and long-term organ damage.

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