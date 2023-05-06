Central Young Mizo Association (YMA), the largest non-political apex body on May 5 agreed to extend financial aid of Rs 5 lakh to the Chin-Kuki-Mizo people living in violence hit Manipur.

The YMA held an emergency meeting at 11.30 pm on May 5 and decided to forward financial aid to the affected people of Chin-Kuki-Mizo residing in Manipur where widespread violence have been reported since May 3 following clashes between tribals and non-tribal groups.

The YMA has also urged people to come forward with help to the affected people and donate money even through UPI services.

The situation remains tense but under control in Imphal as heavy deployment of paramilitary forces helped quell protests that had turned violent in the state. Mobs were seen in some areas of Imphal, but they were quickly dispersed by tear gas hurled by the police.

Protesters had set fire to hundreds of buildings, including schools and churches, and even burnt down big retail outlets like Bazaar India.

The situation had become so severe that as many as 15,000 to 20,000 victims were successfully evacuated to safe locations.

The paramilitary forces, comprising 14 companies of RAF, CRPF, and BSF, were deployed to bring the situation under control.

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