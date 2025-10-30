Chakma delegation seeks Centre’s nod for key Mizoram-Tripura highway project

A joint delegation representing Chakma communities has urged the Centre to approve the construction of a two-lane National Highway linking Mizoram and Tripura, highlighting its potential to boost regional connectivity and economic growth.

During Union Minister Jitendra Singh’s visit to Silsury in Mamit district on October 30, the delegation, led by Tripura Minister Santana Chakma, submitted a representation seeking the highway’s construction between Khantlang in Tripura and Zochachhuah in Mizoram’s Lawngtlai district. The appeal was made while Singh was campaigning for the Dampa assembly by-election scheduled for November 11.

According to Durjya Dhan Chakma, president of the BJP’s Chakma district unit, the proposed highway would connect with National Highway 502A — a vital segment of the Kaladan Multi-Modal Transit Transport Project (KMMTTP) linking India and Myanmar.

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The suggested route — Khantlang-Rajivnagar-Silsury-Marpara-Haulongsora-Samuksury-Matrisora-Demagiri-Borapansury-Kamalanagar-Longpuighat-Parva-Zochachhuah — passes through some of Mizoram’s most remote and underdeveloped regions.

Durjya Dhan Chakma said the project would significantly improve road access, strengthen border trade, enhance national security, and promote socio-economic development across the Chakma, Lai, and Mizo-inhabited areas of Mamit, Lunglei, and Lawngtlai districts, including the Chakma Autonomous District Council.

The delegation requested Singh to recommend the project’s approval and funding under the Central Road Infrastructure Scheme or the National Highway Development Programme.

If sanctioned, the highway is expected to serve as a major link for south-western Mizoram, providing long-term economic and strategic benefits for the region. (With inputs from PTI)