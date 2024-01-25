A Former armed wing of the Mizo National Front (MNF) has claimed that Chakma rebels from Bangladesh are undergoing training in Mizoram.

As per the Peace Accord MNF Returnees Association (PAMRA), Chakma rebels in Bangladesh's Chittagong Hill Tracts (CHT) are currently conducting military training in the Lunglei district and Mamit district of Mizoram.

The rebel group is also known as the Jana Sangati Samatee (JSS) led by Santu Larma.

Reportedly, the trainings are being carried out in two districts of the northeastern state- Lunglei and Mamit district.

Further in Lunglei training camps are set up in six locations- Psalms, Tara Banya, Chumochumi, Malchari (family quarters of the JSS Shanti Bahini cadres), Bhalukkyachari and Andar Manek Village.



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Meanwhile, in Mamit district there are currently two active camps- one is Silsury Village (Company Commander Alo Chakma) and Commander Binanda Chakma.



The PAMRA stated that such training by armed militant groups can have serious implications for the security of Mizoram and its residents and also requested the state government to immediately take action to stop the training and send back the militants.

The statement added that PAMRA will take action against these training camps if the state government does not take immediate action.

PAMRA is the former militant group that was fighting for the separation of the state from the Indian Union and gave up their weapons following the Peace Accord signed in 1986 that eventually made up the Peace Accord MNF Returnees' Association (PAMRA) for the benefit of its members.

It is to be mentioned here that the Chakma conflict in Bangladesh is rooted in religious and ethnic tensions, exacerbated by the country's Islamisation policy.

This strife has led to the displacement of Chakmas, who have sought refuge in neighbouring regions, including India.