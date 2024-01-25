On January 24, the remaining 92 Myanmarese soldiers who had sought refuge in Mizoram, India, were repatriated back to Myanmar.

This event followed the crash landing of a Myanmar military plane at Mizoram's Lengpui airport near Aizawl.

These soldiers were part of a larger group of 276 troops who had fled to India after their camp was overtaken amid clashes with rebel groups.



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The soldiers initially entered Bandukbanga village at the India-Myanmar-Bangladesh trijunction and sought assistance from the Assam Rifles.

The first batch of 184 soldiers was sent back on Monday, while the remaining 92 were repatriated the following day.

This repatriation brought the total number of Myanmarese soldiers who have fled to Mizoram since November 13th of the previous year to 635, as they escaped the conflict between the Myanmar Army and ethnic armed organizations, as well as pro-democratic forces.