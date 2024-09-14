The CDF-HuaIngoram, a militant group, sent a letter of apology to the Village Council President (VCP) of Champhai district's Zokhawthar town regarding their abduction of two Mizo teenage boys earlier this month.

The letter from the General Secretary of CDF-HuaIngoram, Lalrodinga states, "With reference to the resolution adopted during the joint meeting on September 11, 2024, between the Village Council and representatives from all NGOs and CDF-Hualngoram, I would like to extend our heartfelt thanks to you and all members of the NGOs for your cooperation in achieving a peaceful resolution to the conflict between certain youths of Zokhawthar and CDF-Hualngoram soldiers.”

“I would also like to clarify that the two young men from Zokhawthar who were detained on suspicion of assaulting an injured CDF-Hualngoram soldier were not instantly identified as Indian citizens while in custody. They were released immediately once their Indian citizenship was confirmed.”

“On behalf of CDF-HuaIngoram, I sincerely apologize for any unintentional violation of international law that may have occurred due to this misunderstanding.”

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It is worth mentioning that earlier this month, two boys, aged 15 and 16 years from Zokhawthar hamlet of Mizoram’s Champhai district were abducted by the Hualngoram faction of the Chin Defence Force (CDF).

On September 1, 2024, a group of five Mizo boys moved to Rih Dil Lake in two kenbo bikes (Chinese made bike popular at the border areas) where they were stopped by CDF Huanlgoram Cadres and were thrashed by the Cadres on account of a previous argument which they had with some other boys of Zokhawthar.

While three boys managed to escape, the two teenage boys were held hostage by the cadres. They were initially kept at Rih Dil lake area for the first two days and were later transferred to CDF Huanlgoram Camp in Seik Village on September 3, 2024

Upon arriving at Seik village, the two boys were kept in a jail; and reports stated that they were tortured- their heads were shaved, cigarette buds were used on their head and body and two teeth of one of the boys were also extracted.

After Assam Rifles' intervention on the issue and pressurising the Chin National Army & CDF Huanlgoram, the two boys were released on the evening of September 6, 2024.

The abduction of the two teens sparked outrage among the public in Zokhawthar, who reminded the Chin forces on how the people of Mizoram welcomed and sheltered their people.