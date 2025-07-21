Civil society groups demand urgent repairs on NH 306 and 06 in Mizoram

The Joint Civil Society of Mizoram (JCSM) convened a meeting on Monday to address the urgent need for immediate repair of National Highways 306 and 06, particularly in light of worsening road conditions that are impacting lives and livelihoods.

In a statement, the group highlighted that the condition of NH-06 near Khamrang and its surrounding areas has become critically alarming. A significant number of trucks have been stranded for days, severely disrupting transportation and leaving many drivers and handymen without food or basic necessities. The lack of coordinated response, they warned, could escalate into a public health emergency.

The JCSM noted that Khamrang village is among the worst affected, where the highway has become nearly impassable due to thick mud and damage stretching over one kilometre. Their assessment further revealed that such hazardous conditions are not isolated but found in at least six different locations along the highway.

Though these roads were never designed for monsoon resilience, the public has no choice but to use them, exacerbating the damage.

The JCSM demanded emergency repair of the most severely damaged sections, especially those exceeding one kilometre in length. The National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation (NHIDCL) must urgently undertake restoration and provide the public with a clear timeline—from commencement to completion.



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They also called for the reactivation of the Kawnpui–Durtlang route, previously used during emergencies, as an alternative travel corridor. Maintenance and preparation of this road must be prioritized to alleviate the public’s hardship.

To manage ongoing traffic, effective regulation and expedited restoration were recommended to ease congestion and prevent further deterioration of road infrastructure.

If the current situation persists, the JCSM urged the authorities to carry out urgent relief operations in Khamrang and nearby villages. This includes the provision of food and essential supplies for stranded truckers and affected communities.

The civil society groups emphasized that Mizoram, as one of India’s 38 states and union territories, deserves better infrastructure. Roads are not merely developmental assets—they are essential for communication, emergency services, safety, and access to healthcare.

They called upon the Central Government, particularly the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and NHIDCL, along with the Mizoram State Government, to act immediately. Access to safe and functional roads, they reminded, is tied to the Right to Life under Article 21 of the Indian Constitution. The people of Mizoram must not be denied this fundamental right.