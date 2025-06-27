CM Lalduhoma flags low CSR fund inflow into Mizoram

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on Friday expressed concern over the state receiving one of the lowest shares of Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) funds in the country, attributing the issue to the limited number of registered CSR implementing agencies within the state.

Speaking at the valedictory function of a three-day capacity-building workshop for NGOs and implementing agencies in Aizawl, Lalduhoma said, “Even though numerous companies across India are mandated to implement CSR initiatives under the law, Mizoram continues to receive a disproportionately low share of these funds.”

The workshop was jointly organised by the Mizoram CSR Cell and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).



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Citing the example of the Serchhip District Hospital, which received over ₹21 crore through CSR contributions, Lalduhoma highlighted the transformative potential of such funding for developmental projects. He stressed the need to increase the number of registered implementing agencies in Mizoram in order to access more CSR funds.

“To address this gap, a dedicated CSR Cell has been set up in the Chief Minister’s Office to guide and assist societies, NGOs, and hospitals in registering as CSR implementing agencies and mobilising funds,” he added.

He assured continued support from the CSR Cell and urged all eligible organisations in the state to come forward and get registered.

The event was also attended by the CM’s adviser for finance and planning, MLA TBC Lalvenchhunga, who also serves as the chairman of the Mizoram CSR Cell.