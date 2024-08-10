Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma on August 10 said his government is committed to resolving the state's border dispute with neighbouring Assam and ensuring peace along the boundary.

During a brief meeting with an Assam delegation, leaders of both states must work together with a heartfelt desire for peace and to resolve the border dispute between the two northeastern states, an official statement said.

His government is "desirous of resolving the inter-state boundary dispute during the current term", Lalduhoma said in the statement.



Also Read: Assam minister Atul Bora meets Mizoram CM, calls for resolution of long-standing border dispute

In a significant move aimed at resolving the protracted border dispute between Assam and Mizoram, Assam’s Minister for Border Protection & Development, Atul Bora, met with Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma at the latter’s residence on Saturday, August 10.

During the meeting, Chief Minister Lalduhoma expressed his concerns about the ongoing border issues that have plagued the two states for years. He acknowledged that while previous dialogues have consistently upheld the status quo, they have ultimately stalled progress toward a lasting solution.

“The adherence to the status quo has hindered our goal of finding a permanent resolution,” Lalduhoma stated, emphasizing his commitment to settling the dispute during his party’s tenure in government.