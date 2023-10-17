Congress MP Rahul Gandhi who is on a three day visit to the state of Mizoram to begin campaign for the party's candidates for the November 7 Assembly polls in the northeastern state, was seen riding a pillion on a two-wheeler to reach the residence of former Mizoram CM Lal Thanhawla on October 17.

The Congress leader landed in Mizoram on October 16 and took out a padayatra to Raj Bhawan. After completing the padayatra, Gandhi addressed a rally near the governor's house and gave a fiery speech slamming the ruling BJP.

Rahul Gandhi further slammed the government for not paying attention to the problems of the minority groups, the tribals of the country, but more interested in playing politics of appeasement. "Nobody is talking about the misery, the pain what is happening in Manipur. It is something to be ashamed that the leader of the union has not travelled to the violence hit state of Manipur. You can see the same problem in smaller form in other parts of state. People from the minority groups, tribals, dalits, feeling uncomfortable. There is an oppression going on India. Idea of India is under attack".



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