Congress youth wing accuses Mizoram CM of misleading people on BSF recruitment

The youth wing of the opposition Congress on Thursday accused Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma of misleading the public regarding the upcoming recruitment of 300 youths from the state into the Border Security Force (BSF).

At a press conference, Youth Congress leaders alleged that the chief minister had recently claimed on social media that the recruitment drive, including 45 women candidates, was announced on August 18 following his request to Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

Countering the claim, the opposition leaders asserted that the recruitment process was not the result of any intervention by Lalduhoma, but a routine procedure. They pointed out that the Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) had already sanctioned a pan-India recruitment of 3,588 BSF constables in 2023. However, the recruitment could not take place earlier due to the Lok Sabha elections held in April 2024.



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“The upcoming recruitment of 300 constables (general duty) from Mizoram is only a continuation of the 2023 process,” said Mizoram Pradesh Youth Congress Committee vice president Dingpuia.

The Youth Congress further accused the chief minister of misleading the people by suggesting that the ongoing Agniveer recruitment was being monitored by ruling Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) MLA Lt Col (Retd) Clement Lalhmingthanga, and that 12 candidates were selected under the sports quota due to initiatives taken by Sports Minister Lainghingiova Hmar.