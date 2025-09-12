Construction of Rs 29.6 crore multipurpose project to begin in Mamit: Mizoram CM

Mizoram Chief Minister Lalduhoma announced that the construction of a Rs 29.6-crore multipurpose project will soon commence at Tuidai in Mamit district.

The project, under the state’s irrigation and water resource department, is being funded by the National Bank for Agriculture and Rural Development (NABARD).

According to an official statement, the government will shortly float a tender to execute the project. Lalduhoma also informed that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the ‘Mat Valley Integrated Water Resource Management and Climate Resilient Irrigation’ project in Serchhip district has been completed, with a core group already constituted to oversee its implementation.

The chief minister further said that efforts are underway to secure forest clearance for the Ngur-Vapar multipurpose dam in Champhai district.



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