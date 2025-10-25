Dampa Bypoll: MNF files complaint against Mizoram CM, adviser over poll code violations

The Mizo National Front (MNF), Mizoram’s main opposition party, has filed a complaint with the Election Commission alleging that Chief Minister Lalduhoma and his adviser, Zoram People’s Movement (ZPM) MLA Dr. Lorrain Lalpekliana Chinzah, violated the model code of conduct ahead of the Dampa by-election.

According to election officials, MNF’s legal wing submitted the complaint to the state joint chief electoral officer Ethel Rothangpuii on Friday. The party alleged that Lalduhoma breached poll norms by announcing a Rs 700-crore water project for the Dampa constituency and promising turmeric processing machines to farmers during campaigning at Reiek village in Mamit district. The MNF also claimed that Dr. Lorrain organised a free medical camp in Dampa after the code of conduct came into effect. The Election Commission is currently investigating the matters.



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The by-election for the Dampa seat, scheduled for November 11, has five candidates in the fray. The ruling ZPM has fielded Mizo singer and preacher Vanlalsailova, while MNF nominated its senior vice-president and former health minister Dr. R. Lalthangliana. The Congress candidate is vice-president and former transport minister John Rotluangliana. The BJP has nominated Lalhmingthanga, a recent entrant to the party, and the People’s Conference fielded its vice-president K. Zahmingthanga.

A total of 20,790 voters, including 10,185 women, are eligible to cast their votes. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of incumbent MNF legislator Lalrintluanga Sailo on July 21.