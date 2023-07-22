The Government of Mizoram has been closely following the developments in Manipur in the wake of the ethnic conflict which has engulfed the neighbouring state since May 2023.

Till July 21, 12,584 Chin-Kuki from Manipur have fled to Mizoram seeking safety and refuge.

The Home Department also held a number of meetings with representatives of the All Mizoram Manipuri Association assuring them of the safety and security in Mizoram.

Further, to date, no incident of violence or untoward incident has been reported.

In view of yesterday's Press Release Issued by the Peace Accord MNF Returnees Association (PAMRA) which was construed and reported in some sections of the press as a diktat to leave Mizoram, the Home Commissioner, Pu H. Lalengmawia, IAS held a meeting with representatives of PAMRA in his office chamber on July 22.



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In the meeting, PAMRA representatives clarified that the Press Release that was issued by them was an advisory requesting Meiteis living in Mizoram to exercise caution in the light of public sentiments regarding the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur and was not a diktat or a quit notice to Meiteis.

After the Home Commissioner informed representatives of PAMRA about the steps and measures being taken by the Government on various fronts regarding the ethnic conflict, PAMRA representatives while expressing regret that their Press Release was misconstrued, decided not to pursue their Press Statement any further in order to maintain peace and tranquillity in the State.

Following this meeting, the Home Commissioner met with representatives of the All Mizoram Manipuri Association and assured them of their safety and security and not be misguided by rumours and also persuaded them to inform their fellow Meiteis both Government employees and students not to leave the state due to the unfortunate misinterpretation of the Press Statement.



