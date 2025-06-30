Dr K Beichhua takes charge as Mizoram BJP president, promises inclusive development

The Mizoram Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Monday formally welcomed its new State President, Dr. K. Beichhua, MLA, at a function held at the party office, Atal Bhavan, in Aizawl’s Republic locality.

Outgoing BJP state chief Vanlalhmuaka highlighted the party’s decision to appoint a non-Aizawl resident as a bold and unconventional move. “BJP Mizoram has a new State President who is not a resident of Aizawl, and this shows BJP always uses a different approach,” he said. “Many assumed the next president would be from the capital, but we’ve broken that perception. Remember, even our Prime Minister rose from a humble background, not a city elite.”

He emphasised that BJP does not discriminate based on race or religion. Citing the example of President Droupadi Murmu, he said, “There was never a good place for the lower classes in the Congress Party, but under Modi's government, we have a President from a backward class.” He called on the people of Mizoram to support Dr. Beichhua in advancing BJP’s mission of inclusive growth, poverty eradication, and development.



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In his address, Dr. K. Beichhua expressed gratitude for the trust placed in him and acknowledged the efforts of those who built BJP’s presence in Mizoram. “It will be big shoes to fill, but I have accepted this responsibility after seeing the dedication of our members across the state,” he said.

Dr. Beichhua, who recently resigned from the MNF government where he held key ministerial portfolios including Excise & Narcotics and Animal Husbandry & Veterinary, now assumes leadership at a crucial juncture as BJP seeks to strengthen its grassroots base in Mizoram.

The event was attended by party leaders, workers, and supporters from across the state, marking a significant transition in the BJP’s leadership in Mizoram.