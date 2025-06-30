Mizoram marks 39 years of peace accord with tribute to Article 371G

A hoarding of Article 371G was unveiled on Monday by the Mizo National Youth Front (MNYF) Headquarters to commemorate the 39th anniversary of the historic Memorandum of Settlement — the Peace Accord signed on June 30, 1986, in New Delhi by the Government of India, the Mizo National Front (MNF), and the Government of Mizoram.

The hoarding was formally inaugurated by Lalkhama, IAS (Retd.), former Chief Secretary of Mizoram, ex-MLA, and one of the three signatories to the Peace Accord.

In his remarks, Lalkhama paid homage to the MNF cadres and martyrs, calling them the true heroes who made peace and constitutional safeguards a reality. He stressed the importance of public awareness about the constitutional protections enshrined in Article 371G and lauded the MNYF for organizing a meaningful tribute.



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Addressing the gathering, MNYF President and sitting MLA Robert Romawia Royte reflected on the constitutional impact of the Peace Accord. He noted that the agreement paved the way for the 53rd Constitutional Amendment Act, 1986, which introduced Article 371G into the Constitution. Royte highlighted the unique autonomy it grants Mizoram, empowering the state legislature to accept or reject central laws concerning Mizo religion, customary laws, and land ownership — a rare constitutional safeguard shared only with Nagaland.

The commemorative program was attended by senior MNF leaders, former MNAs, and MNYF office bearers. The event was chaired by Lalnunmawia Pautu, Vice President of the MNYF Headquarters.