Christians all over the world including in Northeast India joined the celebrations of Easter Sunday with religious fervor and gaiety on April 9 for a day marked with soul searching and new beginnings.

In addition to special devotional services, the day was marked by a midnight vigil, sunrise services, and a candlelight procession.

Believers greeted and blessed one another, invoking the significance of Easter, and they also shared messages about the holiday.

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma took to Twitter to wish the Christian community on the occasion of Easter. "Greetings on Easter! On this day, we reflect upon the pious and compassionate teachings of Jesus Christ. May this special day enhance the spirit of peace and togetherness", tweeted CM Sarma.

Greetings on Easter!



On this day, we reflect upon the pious and compassionate teachings of Jesus Christ. May this special day enhance the spirit of peace and togetherness. — Himanta Biswa Sarma (@himantabiswa) April 9, 2023

Recognizing Christ's restoration from after his torturous killing on Great Friday on Mount Calvary, Easter Sunday or Revival Day is viewed as one of the main days for Christians.

Special prayers are held with full attendees by all churches of different denominations, commemorating Christ’s resurrection in traditional fervor.

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