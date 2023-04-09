In a shocking incident, the Joint Director of Horticulture Department, Mizoram, C Lalremsiama died on April 8 evening after his car skidded off and fell into the Tlawng river.



The incident occurred on April 8 evening after Lalremsiama who was driving his Mahindra Bolero truck, skidded off neat Buichali bridge towards Kolasib district and fell into the Tlawng river.



As per reports, strong currents of the river hampered the rescue operations and thus unable to pull out the car from the river.



Rescue workers could identify the Lalremsiama only after expert divers from a nearby town were pulled in for the rescue ops and checked the vehicle’s registration number and things found inside the car that confirmed Lalremsiama’s identity.



Reports state that Lalremsiama was heading towards a badminton court with his sports kit to play a game of badminton, when the unfortunate incident occurred.

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