A team of the Election Commission of India led by Dharmendra Sharma, Deputy Election Commissioner held a review meeting on poll preparedness for the upcoming General Election to the Mizoram Legislative Assembly 2023 here in the capital Aizawl.

All the 11 District Election Officers and Superintendents of Police were present at the meeting.



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At the outset, Dharmendra Dharma highlighted the mandates of ECI which aim to ensure free and fair elections throughout the country. He also pointed out that checking money and muscle power and other unwanted activities which could interfere with the election process is the responsibility of the DEO and SP of the Districts. He further appealed to them to provide all the necessary requirements for the smooth functioning of the various election processes in the state. He also thanked the election officials of the state for their good records in conducting free and fair elections in the past and urged them to do the same in the upcoming general election.

A short presentation was made by five DEOs on the statistics of the 2018 General election, their preparation for the upcoming election and the challenges faced by them.

The ECI Officials responded with keenness to intervene and help them wherever necessary and, at the same time, also pointed out areas where further improvement could be made.

For ensuring a free and fair election, the ECI officials asked the DEOs and SPs to frequently visit the ECI website for updates on Election Manual and Instructions. The other remaining six districts will make their presentations.