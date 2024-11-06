Just days after the Mizoram Football Association banned 24 players over match-fixing allegations, the Goa Football Association has also imposed lifetime bans on five Mizo players for similar offences.

The players, identified as Lalnunzama, Lalnunsiama, Lalawmpuia, Flavius Lalruatkima, and L. Lotha, will no longer be permitted to participate in football activities.

Two of the banned players, Lalnunzama and Lalnunsiama, had contracts with Vasco Sports Club in the Goa Professional League for the upcoming season.

Both players were also part of the Mizoram Premier League, playing for Chanmari FC and Betlehem FC, respectively, before their bans were enforced by the Mizoram Football Association earlier this week.



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The Goa Football Association acted swiftly to penalise the players whose names appeared on the Mizoram list, ensuring consistency in the disciplinary measures taken against those involved in match-fixing activities.

Lalrengpuia, the Honorary Secretary of the Mizoram Football Association, revealed that Lalnunzama had introduced match-fixers to the Mizoram Premier League. He mentioned that in August, Lalnunzama had requested a transfer, raising suspicions.

Lalrengpuia further explained, "There were four Mizoram Premier League clubs with external investors. We later discovered these investors were likely from the same group, which heightened our suspicions."

He added, "Based on evidence from a whistleblower, we conducted an integrity workshop to educate players on how match-fixers operate. When players came forward, we filed a police report. The police findings were then used to take action against those involved."