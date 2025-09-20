Former IPS officer C. Lalthanmawia sworn in as Mizoram local bodies ombudsman

Former Indian Police Service (IPS) officer C. Lalthanmawia on Friday took oath as the ombudsman of an independent local body in Mizoram, officials said. The oath was administered by Governor Vijay Kumar Singh at a ceremony held at Raj Bhavan.

The swearing-in was attended by prominent state leaders, including Urban Development and Poverty Alleviation Minister K. Sapdanga, Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Minister C. Lalsawivunga, Forest Minister Lalthansanga, Deputy Speaker Lalfamkima, and Leader of the Opposition Lalchhhandama Ralte.

The appointment follows the passage of the Mizoram Local Bodies Ombudsman Bill, 2025, during the monsoon session on August 28. The legislation empowers the ombudsman to inquire into allegations of corruption, maladministration, or irregularities in the functioning of local bodies, their elected representatives, and associated public servants.



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Lalthanmawia began his career in the Mizoram Police Service in 1989 and was inducted into the AGMUT cadre of the IPS in 2022. Over his career, he held key positions, including Director of Fire and Emergency Services and Assistant Inspector General of Police (Police Modernisation).

In recognition of his service, he was awarded the President’s Police Medal for Meritorious Service in 2012 and the President’s Police Medal for Distinguished Service in 2020. Lalthanmawia retired from government service on February 28 before assuming his new role as ombudsman.