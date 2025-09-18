Mizoram: Aizawl district to get 35 new polling stations following ECI directive

In compliance with the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) directive to split polling stations with more than 1,200 voters, the District Level Standing Committee on Rationalisation of Polling Stations, Aizawl, approved the construction of 35 new polling stations at a meeting held on Thursday at the DC Conference Hall.

The proposal, submitted by the District Election Officer (DEO) office, comes after inspections by AERO and BLOs, with the approval of local political parties and NGOs. Currently, Aizawl district has 35 polling stations exceeding the 1,200-voter limit, necessitating the addition of new stations to ensure smoother voting during elections.

As part of the restructuring, Zemabawk-II and Bethlehem Vengthlang-I polling stations will be relocated to Zemabawk-V & VI, while two stations under ITI Veng-I & II at the YMA Community Hall will be moved to ITI Block-II. The move aims to reduce voter congestion and facilitate a more efficient voting process across the district.



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