Four Mizoram PHCs ranked among India’s best under national quality standards

Four government-run Primary Health Centres (PHCs) in Mizoram — South Vanlaiphai, Sairang, Bunghmun South, and Kawrtethawveng — have been recognised among the best-performing PHCs in the country under the National Quality Assurance Standards (NQAS).

According to Dr. Lily Chhakchhuak, Mission Director of the National Health Mission, the recognition comes after each of these centres achieved exceptional scores in the NQAS assessment. Sairang PHC topped the list with 94.64%, followed closely by Bunghmun South (93.21%), South Vanlaiphai (93.07%), and Kawrtethawveng PHC (92.44%).



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With this achievement, a total of 36 government health facilities in Mizoram have now received the NQAS national certification, while 21 more have earned state-level certification and are awaiting results for national recognition.

Health Minister Lalrinpuii lauded the achievement as a major milestone for the state. She praised the relentless dedication of health workers across Mizoram, noting that these recognitions underline their commitment to quality care.

“Such achievements not only reflect the capability of our healthcare system but also build public trust in government-run health facilities,” she said.