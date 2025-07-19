Fuel crisis looms in Mizoram as oil tanker drivers strike over crumbling highway

Mizoram is facing a looming fuel crisis as drivers of oil tankers launched an indefinite strike on Saturday, protesting the dangerously poor condition of the Sairang–Kawnpui stretch of National Highway 6/306—the state’s only major road link to the rest of the country.

The Mizoram Oil Tanker Drivers' Association (MOTDA) said in a statement that the road is so severely damaged it is no longer safe for heavy vehicles, including oil tankers, to operate. They announced that services will remain suspended until the road is repaired to a drivable condition.

As news of the strike spread, long queues formed outside fuel stations in Aizawl, reflecting public anxiety over possible shortages. NH-306, which passes through Silchar in Assam, is Mizoram’s primary supply route, with all essential goods, including oil, arriving via this corridor. A part of this highway is also designated as NH-6.

The state’s Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department Director, Saizikpuii, acknowledged the growing crisis. “The situation is a bit critical as the oil tankers ceased operation owing to poor road conditions, which is out of the state government's control,” she said, noting that alternate routes like the Kawnpui–Durtlang subway are too narrow for large trucks to pass.



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She added that although rationing has not officially begun, a standing instruction remains in place for fuel stations to regulate supply during shortages. Fuel will be distributed through a coupon system if the situation worsens. Mizoram lacks its own oil depot, and current fuel reserves in stations can only last for a few days.

The Sairang–Kawnpui section of the highway was recently taken over from the state government by the National Highways and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (NHIDCL). NHIDCL Executive Director (P) Virender Kumar Jakhar stated that repair works began on July 10 but are progressing slowly due to heavy rain and continuous traffic movement.

In a parallel development, the Mizoram Truck Drivers' Association (MTDA) has filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Aizawl Bench of the Gauhati High Court over the neglected state of NH-6/306. The court has admitted the PIL, naming the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), the Mizoram government, and NHIDCL as respondents.

Officials remain hopeful that an acute crisis can be averted if public hoarding is avoided and road repairs are expedited.