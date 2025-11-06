Gas pipeline from Tripura to Mizoram progresses, 23.5 per cent completed

The installation of a gas pipeline from Tripura to Mizoram is underway and progressing steadily, officials said on Wednesday, November 6.

Once completed, the project will provide piped gas connections to households in Mizoram, particularly in Aizawl.

Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Minister B. Lalchhanzova chaired a review meeting on Tuesday to assess the ongoing project, which falls under the North East Gas Grid (NEGG).

The pipeline, stretching from Tripura’s Parisagar to Sihhmui near Aizawl, spans a total of 119 km — 104 km within Mizoram and the rest in Tripura.

Officials informed that 23.5 per cent, or about 28 km, of the work has already been completed. The Mizoram government, along with Indradhanush Gas Grid Limited, which is executing the project, is taking measures to accelerate progress on the remaining stretch to ensure early completion.



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