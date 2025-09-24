Golden-haired tube-nosed bat discovered in Mizoram

A team of scientists from the Zoological Survey of India (ZSI) has recorded the rare golden-haired tube-nosed bat (Harpiola isodon) in Mizoram, marking its first appearance in India and extending its known global range westward by over 1,000 km.

The discovery was made by bat researcher Dr. Uttam Saikia during a systematic survey of bat fauna in the forested areas of Hmuifang village, Aizawl district. For a detailed comparative analysis, Dr. Saikia collaborated with Dr. Gabor Csorba from the Hungarian Natural History Museum, Dr. Manuel Ruedi of the Natural History Museum of Geneva, and Dr. Rohit Chakravarty of Nature Conservation Foundation.

Using museum specimens from abroad and DNA analysis of the Mizoram sample, the team confirmed the species’ identity. Researchers also revisited an older specimen collected from Sairep village in Lunglei district, preserved at ZSI Kolkata, and verified that it too belonged to the golden-haired tube-nosed bat.



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First discovered in Taiwan in 2006, the species has since been reported in southern China and Vietnam. Believed to inhabit mountain forests, scientists suggest that Harpiola isodon may also be present in other Southeast Asian countries, including Laos, Cambodia, Thailand, and Myanmar.

This small bat, measuring 32-36 mm in forearm length, is easily recognizable by its golden-tipped hairs and distinctive tube-shaped nostrils. Dr. Saikia and his team have spent over a decade studying bat fauna in the Indian Himalayas, documenting several new species and new records for India.

ZSI Director Dr. Dhriti Banerjee highlighted the significance of the discovery, emphasizing the need for focused research in northeast India, a region located within two global biodiversity hotspots. “With this addition, the confirmed tally of bat species in India currently stands at 136,” she noted.

The discovery of the golden-haired tube-nosed bat in Mizoram not only enriches India’s wildlife diversity but also reinforces the importance of conserving mountain forest habitats in the northeast.



