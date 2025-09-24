Mizoram CM lauds project monitoring committee, releases 2024–25 annual report

Chief Minister Lalduhoma on September 24 released the Annual Report 2024–25 of the Mizoram State Project Monitoring Committee at the CM’s Conference Hall, commending the Committee’s dedication and thorough oversight of development projects across the state.

Highlighting the Committee’s role in ensuring transparency and accountability, the Chief Minister described it as an inclusive platform representing community organizations and registered parties, acting as a people-driven mechanism to monitor government projects.

He encouraged members to remain committed and fearless, assuring them of government support irrespective of political affiliations.



Also Read: Mizoram CM reviews NHIDCL projects, flags urgent need for highway repairs

Er. Lalthanzuala Ralte, Member Secretary, presented the report, explaining that the Committee monitors projects through field inspections, evaluating execution, quality, expenditure, and challenges. Pre- and post-visit discussions with departments, executing agencies, and contractors help enforce accountability.

During 2024–25, the Committee monitored 47 projects, with 42 detailed in the report, covering sectors such as education, health, roads and bridges, social welfare, sports, agriculture, fisheries, veterinary, and public health.

The Chief Minister reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to people-centred development, emphasizing that the Project Monitoring Committee remains crucial in ensuring transparency and effective utilization of resources.