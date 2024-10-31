The Mizoram government has appointed H Lalengmawia as the acting chief secretary, effective November 1, 2024. This announcement comes a day before the retirement of the current chief secretary, Renu Sharma, who has held the position with commendable service.

The official notification, released on Wednesday, indicated that Lalengmawia will assume his new role in addition to his current responsibilities. Notably, this appointment will not come with any additional financial benefits, as per government regulations. Lalengmawia is an esteemed Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the 2005 batch, hailing from the Arunachal Pradesh-Goa-Mizoram and Union Territories (AGMUT) cadre.

Currently, he serves as the commissioner and secretary in multiple departments, including Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Higher and Technical Education, and Fisheries. His extensive experience in these critical sectors is expected to serve him well in his new capacity as acting chief secretary.

The Mizoram government had previously approached the Central government with a request to appoint Vumlunmang Vualnam, a 1992 batch IAS officer from the Manipur cadre, as Sharma's successor. However, until a final decision is reached, Lalengmawia will lead the state's administrative functions, ensuring continuity in governance during this transitional phase.

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