In a sweeping crackdown on drug trafficking, Mizoram’s Excise & Narcotics Department seized significant quantities of heroin and methamphetamine across four districts on Thursday evening and Friday.

In Kolasib district, 2.502 kg of heroin was recovered from Lalramtiam (30) of Myanmar and Lalremruata (34) of Aizawl’s Zemabawk at Phainuam on the Saihapui ‘K’ road.

In Lunglei district, officials seized 3.477 kg of methamphetamine from Sapna Chakma (40) and Punyo Sur Chakma (29)—residents of Tiperaghat II and Kamalagar II, respectively.



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At Zokhawthar, Champhai district, 222 grams of heroin were found on Zokhumi (65) and Lalnunsiami (37), both from Khawmawi in Myanmar.

On Friday, at Tuipui, Khawzawl Road, 418 grams of heroin was seized from Rebecca Nianglunchingi (28) of Champhai Vengthar.

All accused have been booked under the NDPS Act, 1985 and produced before court. The seizures underscore the state’s growing challenges in battling cross-border drug trafficking.