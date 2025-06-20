An auto-rickshaw driver in Mizoram's Lawngtlai, showcased an act of camaraderie by returning a bag containing Rs 17 lakh in cash that a passenger had accidentally left behind.

The incident took place late on June 19, when Henry Lalhmingmuana, son of Laltawmliana of Lawngtlai-III, was working into the night, long after most of the town had settled down.

One of his final passengers that evening, a Myanmar-based businessman staying at Hotel Husop, forgot a bag filled with money in Henry’s auto.

The passenger, unaware of the driver’s identity or the vehicle’s registration number, was reportedly distressed and helpless upon discovering the loss.



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But Henry’s integrity stood tall. Upon noticing the forgotten bag, he immediately returned to the hotel and handed over the money untouched, without waiting for recognition or reward.

“No one had asked him to return it. No one even knew where to look,” said C. Zathianga, President of the Lawngtlai Auto Rickshaw Owners’ Association, who confirmed the incident to The Lawngtlai Post.

Henry's act has since gone viral across local communities, earning him widespread admiration and serving as a reminder that honesty still thrives quietly in unexpected corners.