Two women were arrested after heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore was seized from their possession in the Vengthlang area.

Acting on a specific input, a combined team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics police station in Aizawl carried out a joint operation at Republic Vengthlang area on Monday and seized 306 gm of heroin worth Rs 1.53 crore from the possession of the two women peddlers aged 28 and 26 years, Assam Rifles said in a statement on Tuesday.

The seized heroin was concealed in 22 soap cases, it said. The seized contraband and the two accused were handed over to Special Narcotic Police Station CID (Crime) the same day for further legal proceedings, the statement added.

Also Read: Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs 33.33 crore recovered, one arrested

In yet another success in an operation against drugs, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl recovered Methamphetamine tablets quantity- 10,0000 tablets worth Rs 33.33 crore in Ch Chhunga Bus Terminal, Thuampui Veng, Aizawl district today.

The drugs were hidden in a yellow cement bag having 10 brown parcels from one suspected individual,

The person is identified as Zothanmawia, 32 years from Zokhawthar, Chamnphai District.