Mizoram: Drugs worth Rs 33.33 crore recovered, one arrested
Methamphetamine tablets worth Rs 33.33 crore have been recovered from an individual from Ch Chhunga Bus Terminal, Thuampui Veng, Aizawl district today.
In yet another success in an operation against drugs, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl recovered Methamphetamine tablets quantity- 10,0000 tablets worth Rs 33.33 crore in Ch Chhunga Bus Terminal, Thuampui Veng, Aizawl district today.
The drugs were hidden in a yellow cement bag having 10 brown parcels from one suspected individual,
The person is identified as Zothanmawia, 32 years from Zokhawthar, Chamnphai District.
Also Read: Mizoram: Fake Indian currency worth Rs 25 lakh seized, two arrested
Earlier, Mizoram police seized a large number of Fake Indian Currency Notes ( FICN) valued at Rs 25.20 lakh and arrested two persons in connection to it.
As per police, acting on input last night, Mizoram Police CID(SB) Team seized counterfeit currency notes of a total face value of Rs 25,20,000 from the joint possession of Laltanpui (42) of Vairengte Kawngthar Veng, Kolasib District and Lallungmuana (40) of N Vanlaiphai Rawlkhang veng, Serchhip District at Vairengte.
The seized fake currency consisted of 1007 notes of Rs 2000 denomination and 1012 notes of Rs 00 denomination.
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