In yet another success in an operation against drugs, a joint team of Assam Rifles and Special Narcotics Police Station, CID (Crime), Aizawl recovered Methamphetamine tablets quantity- 10,0000 tablets worth Rs 33.33 crore in Ch Chhunga Bus Terminal, Thuampui Veng, Aizawl district today.



The drugs were hidden in a yellow cement bag having 10 brown parcels from one suspected individual,

The person is identified as Zothanmawia, 32 years from Zokhawthar, Chamnphai District.

Also Read: Mizoram: Fake Indian currency worth Rs 25 lakh seized, two arrested

Earlier, Mizoram police seized a large number of Fake Indian Currency Notes ( FICN) valued at Rs 25.20 lakh and arrested two persons in connection to it.

As per police, acting on input last night, Mizoram Police CID(SB) Team seized counterfeit currency notes of a total face value of Rs 25,20,000 from the joint possession of Laltanpui (42) of Vairengte Kawngthar Veng, Kolasib District and Lallungmuana (40) of N Vanlaiphai Rawlkhang veng, Serchhip District at Vairengte.

The seized fake currency consisted of 1007 notes of Rs 2000 denomination and 1012 notes of Rs 00 denomination.