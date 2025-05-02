PC Lalthakimi, the topper of the Mizoram Board of School Education's High School Leaving Certificate (HSLC) Examination 2025, credits her success to disciplined use of social media and a love for reading beyond textbooks.

A student of KD High School, Lalthakimi secured 450 out of 500 marks, earning distinction in all five subjects—English, Mizo, Mathematics, Science, and Social Science—outshining 18,946 other candidates.

Speaking to the media, she shared, “I use social media in moderation, and it has helped me in my studies and in acquiring new knowledge. I believe that social media becomes harmful only when we lose control over it. It’s a very useful platform if we know how to benefit from it.”



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Lalthakimi also described her passion for reading, saying she began reading seriously from Class 8, often borrowing books from her locality’s YMA library. “I would extend my study hours whenever I read books outside of my school curriculum,” she said.

Her balanced approach—combining digital learning with offline reading—offers inspiration to students navigating the distractions of the digital age.