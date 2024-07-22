In a groundbreaking move, Indian Railways is spearheading a series of transformative initiatives in the North-Eastern states, focusing on enhancing connectivity through new railway line projects. These endeavors, part of the Ministry of Railways' capital connectivity projects, aim to connect all state capitals in the region. Among these significant undertakings, the Bairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project in Mizoram stands out, nearing completion and poised to dramatically alter the state’s transport landscape.

The Bairabi-Sairang project, which spans 51.38 kilometers, is meticulously divided into four key sections: Bairabi–Hortoki, Hortoki–Kawnpui, Kawnpui–Mualkhang, and Mualkhang–Sairang. With an impressive 93 per cent physical progress already achieved, the project is set to revolutionize communication and commerce within Mizoram. It promises to deliver economical and environmentally sustainable railway services, fostering substantial state development.

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The project's construction navigates challenging terrains, requiring the creation of numerous tunnels and bridges. Out of the 12,853 meters of required tunnels, a significant 12,807 meters have been completed. The project also involves the construction of 55 major and 89 minor bridges, with 47 major and 87 minor bridges already finished.

One of the project's most notable achievements is the completion of Pier P-4 of bridge no. 196 near Sairang station. Standing at 104 meters, this pier surpasses the height of the Qutub Minar by 42 meters. The project also includes the development of five Road Over Bridges and six Road Under Bridges, along with four new stations: Hortoki, Kawnpui, Mualkhang, and Sairang.

Despite facing considerable challenges, including limited working seasons due to heavy monsoons, difficult hilly terrains, poor accessibility, and shortages of construction materials and skilled labor, the Northeast Frontier Railway remains committed to timely commissioning the project.

Upon completion, the Bhairabi-Sairang New Line Railway Project is expected to provide enhanced connectivity for Mizoram’s residents, stimulate the growth of small-scale industries, and boost tourism. The new railway line will substantially reduce transportation costs for passengers and commodities, meeting the local population's needs. Moreover, it will significantly shorten travel time between Mizoram's capital and nearby areas in Assam, facilitating long-distance travel across the country and ensuring a steady supply of essential goods.