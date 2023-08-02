As a part of the Act East Policy, Indian Railways is planning to link the Myanmar border in Mizoram by rail, said an official statement from Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR).

As per the statement, Railway Board has recently accorded its approval for the Final Location Survey (FLS) of the 223 km, Sairang (Aizawl) to Hbichhuah in Mizoram, near the Myanmar border.

''Considering the strategic importance of the region and vis-à-vis economic development, the Ministry of Railways has decided to take up the project. This project will provide one more access to Northeast India through Hbichhuah,'' the statement added.

NFR said that it will lower the cost and time of transportation of goods via Sittwe Port in Myanmar to the Northeast, adding, ''The Sittwe Port in Myanmar was recently inaugurated by Union Minister of Ports, Shipping, and Waterways Shri Sarbananda Sonowal''.

''N F Railway is currently executing a 51.38 km long broad-gauge railway line project between Bairabi and Sairang, work for which is going on in full swing,'' it added.

Another, final location survey of the 111 km long Imphal – Moreh railway line connectivity project along the Myanmar Border is also expected to be completed soon.

The proposed new broad-gauge line will promote trade connectivity and ties between India and Myanmar and the wider region. It will also help in boosting the economic development of Northeast states.

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