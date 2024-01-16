Lt Gen HS Sahi, General Officer Commanding III Corps (Spear Corps), paid a visit to the Mizoram Governor, Dr Hari Babu Kambhampati, at the Raj Bhavan on Tuesday, January 16.

The meeting was also attended by Major Gen VK Nambiar, IG(East), Assam Rifles, Brig Girish Upadhyay, DIG, 23 Sector Assam Rifles, and other high-ranking army officials.

During the meeting, Lt Gen HS Sahi briefed the Governor about the role and presence of the Indian Armed Forces in North Eastern India. He discussed the tasks undertaken by the armed forces for maintaining peace and stability in the region, the current security scenarios, pertinent issues related to the region, and the state of Mizoram.



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