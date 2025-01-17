The Zo Re-Unification Organization (ZORO), a Chin-Kuki-Mizo group based in Mizoram, will hold demonstrations in Aizawl and other parts of the state on January 29 to protest the alleged scrapping of the Free Movement Regime (FMR) and the introduction of a border pass system along the Indo-Myanmar border, a leader said on Friday.

The organisation, representing all ethnic Zo or Mizo tribes in India, Bangladesh, and Myanmar, convened a meeting chaired by its president R. Sangkawia to discuss key issues, including the alleged scrapping of the FMR, fencing of the Indo-Myanmar border and deportation of Bangladeshi refugees from the state, organisation general secretary L. Ramdinliana Renthlei said.



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"The meeting decided to stage demonstrations in Aizawl and other parts of the state," Renthlei said.

In a statement, ZORO urged the Centre to revoke the ‘notification’ ending the FMR with Myanmar.

The Zo- Reunification Organization (ZORO) and the Mizoram Zirlai Pawl (MZP) have also strongly criticized the Assam Rifles for detaining 28 individuals of Zo ethnic who entered Mizoram from Bangladesh on January 5, 2025 seeking refuge and safety.

ZORO added that they are deeply pained by the State government and Assam Rifles’ decision to send back/deport 11 people out of the 28 on January 11, 2025; and they have appealed to the State government that in future, all Zo ethnic brothers and sisters be given refuge and shelter, whenever required

Previously, the organisation had called for the reinstatement of the FMR, which allowed visa-free movement across the India-Myanmar border, and demanded the cancellation of the order mandating border passes for residents within a 10-km radius on either side of the international boundary.

Sangkawia claimed that the Ministry of Home Affairs recently replaced the FMR with a new system to regulate movement across the border.

"Under the new system, effective from January 1, people residing within 10 km of the border on either side must obtain a border pass to visit each other," Sangkawia said.