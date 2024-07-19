The Mizo National Youth Front on Friday, July 19 held a programme to burn their collection of “100 lies of the Zoram People’s Party government.”

The Mizo National Youth Front President and MLA Robert Romawia Royte stated “The program is not hatred against any individual but aimed to save our nation and religion from the evils of lies. We hope that our government as well as the Mizo National Front party will learn a lesson from the burning of the collection of lies.”

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The Mizo National Youth Front also affirmed that they have documents and videos proof of all their collection of “100 lies of the Zoram People’s Party government”. The highlights of their collection of lies are- ZPM Chief Minister will not require more than one car, designating a Minister in charge of all Mizo ethnics across the globe, austerity measures, doing away with VIP culture, strengthening of the MPSC and no hike in tax and bills among others.