In the run-up to the three-tier Panchayat elections, the Tripura State Election Commission (SEC) has received 10,164 nomination papers from different parties including from BJP, CPIM, and Congress.

The present tenure of the three-tier Panchayat is going to end on August 4. The last date for making nominations was July 18, the date for scrutiny was July 19, and the last date for the withdrawal of candidature is July 22. The election will be held on August 8, while counting is on August 12, and the election process will be completed on August 17.

In Tripura, there are 6,370 seats under 3,517 constituencies of 606 Gram Panchayats, 35 Panchayat Samities with 423 constituencies and 423 seats, and 116 seats under 8 Zila Parishads. The total number of voters is 12,94,153, including 6,58,445 males, 6,35,597 females, and 11 others. The total number of polling stations is 2,650.

Speaking on the issue, Secretary of the Tripura State Election Commission, Ashit Kumar Das on Friday said the last date for filing nominations was on July 18, while the scrutiny was held today.

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“We have received 10,164 nomination papers, including 8,997 for Gram Panchayat, 783 for Panchayat Samities, and 384 for Zila Parishad,” he said.

He said that for Gram Panchayat, BJP has submitted 6,337 nomination papers, CPIM 1,442, Congress 810, Tipra Motha 231, CPIML 4, CPI 3, and 167 independent candidates.

In Panchayat Samiti, BJP submitted 433 nomination papers, Congress 112, CPIM 205, Tipra Motha 15, CPIML 2, CPI 2, and 14 independent candidates.

For Zila Parishad, BJP submitted 160 nominations, CPIM 115, Congress 98, Tipra Motha 3, Amra Banglai 2, CPI 1, and 5 independent candidates.

The official further said that from different returning officers, they received reports that there are 4,349 single candidates in Gram Panchayat, 190 single candidates for Panchayat Samities, and 2 single candidates from different parties for Zila Parishad.