The Mizo Zirlai Pawl (students’ body) has alleged that a man named Zirsangliana was beaten up by the Border Security Force (BSF) at the Indo-Bangladesh border.

According to their press release, Inspector Harish Sankar Rai and his men from the 20 Bn. BSF, B.O.P Crocodile, physically tortured Zirsangliana on August 5, 2024, after he crossed over to Bangladesh to visit his relatives.

The student body also criticised the Mizoram police for allegedly refusing to file a complaint against the BSF.

Lawngtlai SP Lokeshwaran stated that Zirsangliana was handed over to Vasai Police Station by the BSF, and no FIR was filed as he is an Indian citizen.



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An anonymous BSF official claimed that Zirsangliana was injured from falling down a cliff while returning from Bangladesh and that he had been used as a tout to bring members of the Bawm community into Mizoram illegally.

The official added that Zirsangliana fled upon seeing BSF personnel, fell again, and sustained more injuries. He was given medical treatment at BOP Crocodile Nursing Station before being taken to Vasai Police Station.