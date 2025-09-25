Mizo Students’ Union demands stronger ILP enforcement after new rail link to Aizawl

The Mizo Students’ Union (MSU) has urged the Mizoram government to step up enforcement of the Inner Line Permit (ILP) system in view of the newly inaugurated railway line connecting Aizawl with Delhi, Guwahati and Kolkata.

MSU leaders, led by president B. Lalkhawngaiha, met Home Minister K. Sapdanga on Thursday and submitted a memorandum demanding tighter checks to prevent illegal influx. The organisation called for ILP counters not only at Sihhmui and Sairang stations, but also along the Sihhmui–Phunchawng stretch and at Serkhan in Kolasib district.

MSU also pressed for improved ILP guidelines, including a separate category for domestic tourists. In response, the home minister assured that checkpoints would be strengthened and the idea of a tourist ILP discussed with Tourism Minister Lalnghinglova Hmar.



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A senior police officer confirmed that enforcement measures are under review, with security being reinforced along the inter-state borders and the newly operational Bairabi–Sairang rail corridor.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated the ₹8,070 crore, 51.38 km Bairabi–Sairang railway line on September 13, a project hailed as one of the most challenging in Indian Railways’ history, marking Mizoram’s first Rajdhani service to Delhi.