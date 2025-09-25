Mizoram issues alert after rodent infestation threatens jhum farmers

The Mizoram government has issued an alert to prevent a potential famine-like situation following a rodent infestation affecting over 800 jhum farmers across three districts, officials said on Thursday.

Deputy Director (Plant Protection) Lalrindiki told PTI that the outbreak is linked to the flowering of a bamboo species called bambusa tulda (rawthing), locally known as ‘Thingtam,’ which occurs once every 46 years. The flowering is believed to trigger a surge in the rodent population.

The infestation has been reported from several villages in Mamit district, two villages in Lunglei, and Leilak village in Saitual district. Of the 2,500 hectares under jhum cultivation, about 158 hectares have so far been affected, predominantly with rice and soybean crops. Mamit district, bordering Tripura and Bangladesh, is the worst-hit, with 769 farmers from 45 villages impacted.

To contain the outbreak, rodenticides and plant protection chemicals have been distributed, and Agriculture Department teams have been deployed to guide farmers and village councils on proper use. Awareness campaigns on mass rodent poisoning are underway, and district agriculture officers have been instructed to submit weekly updates on the situation.



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Lalrindiki emphasised that the infestation is currently limited to traditional jhum paddy fields and some soybean plantations, and has yet to spread to wet rice cultivation.

Mizoram has a long history of rodent outbreaks linked to bamboo flowering. The last similar attack occurred in 2022, affecting nine districts, while a famine-like situation in 2007 followed the flowering of Melocanna baccifera. Timely financial aid from the Centre and government preparedness prevented casualties.

Agriculture remains the backbone of Mizoram, with around 70% of the population dependent on it. Traditional jhum cultivation, a slash-and-burn method, yields poorly, prompting a gradual shift towards horticulture and long-term plantations such as betel nut, grapes, and pineapple.

Historically, such famines have had profound social consequences. The insurgency led by the underground Mizo National Front (MNF) in the 1960s and 1970s was reportedly fueled by neglect during famine years. The MNF signed a historic peace accord in 1986, leading to Mizoram becoming India’s 23rd state in 1987.